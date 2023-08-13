Pro-Pakistan Sloganeering In Jaunpur: 13 Accused Fined ₹ 1 Cr For 'Illegal Encroachment' On Govt Land

Photo from the procession on the night of the incident in Jaunpur |

The Uttar Pradesh government is taking strict action against the accused who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram procession in Jaunpur on July 29. A video had gone viral which showed several youth shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan. A total of 33 people have been arrested so far in connection to the case. Out of the 33 held, 13 have been fined and told to pay financial penalties after a notice was served to them in connection to "illegal encroachment" on government property (land). A notification has also been sent seeking compensation for damages.

According to reports, damage compensation of Rs 5 lakh-19.5 lakh has been imposed on the violators.

July 29 July

Several people who participated in the Muharram procession on 29 July in Jaunpur district's Godhna Bazar's Mirganj area had raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan). A video of the slogans chanted by crowd had gone viral and news channels reported on the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police teams started investigating the matter and formed teams to take the accused in custody. A total of 33 people were arrested by Meerganj police and Pawaran, Barsathi, Mungrabadshahpur, Machhalishahr, Rampur, Madiyahun, Sikrara police teams. A case was registered against the 33 people taken under custody with police taking action against them.

"In connection with the incident of raising objectionable slogans during the Moharram procession under Mirganj police station, charges have been registered against 33 nominees at the local police station and all have been taken into police custody," said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural Jaunpur, Mr. Shailendra Kumar Singh regarding the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 33 accused were booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on basis of religion), 153B, 259A and 188 and 505(2) (hate speech) of the IPC, the officer was quoted saying by reports.