Thane: Pro-Pakistan slogan raised during protest outside school in Bhiwandi, police take action; watch video

Prima facie, a student of the school who joined the protest along with other people on Monday raised the slogan hailing Pakistan, a police officer said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Pro-Pakistan slogan raised during protest outside school in Bhiwandi, police take action; watch video | Screengrab
 A pro-Pakistan slogan was raised during a protest outside a school in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

He said police arrested 17 persons, including five women, for staging the protest without permission under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Protesters alleged the school abruptly hiked fees and restricted some students from studies. 

