Pro Atiq Ahmed, anti-Modi, Yogi slogans raised in Patna after Friday prayers

Screengrab of a video showing man raising slogans in support of gangster Atiq Ahmed killed in UP's Prayagraj.

Patna: The Patna police on Friday evening launched a manhunt to trace Rais Gaznavi and others, who shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Friday prayers outside the Jama Masjid in the Bihar capital.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sujit Kumar said, “Rais Gaznavi was leading the mob, shouting slogans like 'shahid Atiq Ahmed amar rahen' and 'Modi-Yogi murdabad' after the last (alwida) Friday prayers on the Station Road at Jama Masjid, the oldest mosque constructed in 1901 by Sir Syed Fakhruddin, the first Muslim education minister of then Orissa-Bihar state.”

Rais, who owns a shop near the mosque, was heard saying Atiq was murdered by the state, and the court, which had remanded him in police custody was silent. He was heard telling the media, “Muslims in the world are agitated over the Atiq's murder during the Ramadan.”

Police questioned Rais's brother, who also runs a shop nearby, while he fled. Police also questioned YouTubers who interviewed Rais.

Booked for disturbing peace

They said Rais and supporters would be booked for disturbing peace. He made the speech in the communally-sensitive area, close to the oldest Hanuman temple near the main junction.

Reviewing the preparations for Eid prayers on Saturday, District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said, “Over 357 spots have been identified where prayers would be offered. The biggest assembly is expected in Gandhi Maidan. The administration has posted 400 magistrates.

"Encouragement to anti-national elements"

Meanwhile, leader of the opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged, “The anti-national elements were active in Bihar due to the patronage of the ruling party. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav had called the gangster Atiqji and CM Nitish Kumar questioned the working of the UP government. These statements encourage the anti-national elements.”