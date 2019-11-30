PriyankaReddy: Twitterati recall experiences of calling or not calling police in times of distress

Yesterday morning, India woke up to the news of another case of gang-rape and brutal murder, people are not surprised anymore but definitely shocked at the brutality asserted at the victim.

Priyanka Reddy, a young veterinarian, was gang-raped and murdered near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Her charred body was found late night near Shadnagar town on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway.

After the Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali said that the victim could have been saved if she had called the police, women online have been discussing why doesn’t the thought of calling the police is the first one for them in any disturbing and scary situation.

Kiran Manral, a published author and columnist took to Twitter to ask the difficult question, “How many of you have tried calling 100 when you're in a dangerous situation? What has your experience been?”

While most of the replies were accounts of women who had approached the police but weren’t helped or were scared to be judged by the police, only a few are of incidents where the police have been of help.

Here are some of the replies: