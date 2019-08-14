Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's close aide misbehaves with journalist, says 'Thok ke yahi baja dunga'

On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's close aide misbehaved with a journalist during her visit to Sonebhadra district in Uttar Pradesh while she kept quiet.

According to DNA, the journalist wanted to ask Priyanka Gandhi Vadra some questions but once the Gandhi scion refused, her aide Sandeep Singh can be seen menacingly saying in the video: “Suno Suno, Thok ke yahi baja dunga, marunga toh yehi gir jaoge).” Meanwhile, the journalist can be heard appealing to Priyanka in the video.

The man identified in the video appears to Sandeep Singh, a former AISA student member who was part of Rahul Gandhi’s team and is now with his sister, according to DNA. Singh, while he was AISA, the student win of the CPI(M-L), had during his JNU days famously shown a black flag to former PM Manmohan Singh in 2005 for his ‘anti-people’ policies.

In the video, it can be seen that Priyanka Gandhi walks ahead with a group of women and a scuffle ensues between the journalist and the other man, who is also seen trying to cover the camera lens with his hand. In the video, Priyanka Gandhi's "secretary" is heard accusing the journalist of having taken money from the ruling BJP and asking questions at the behest of the saffron party. The incident took place when Congress leader was on visit to Sonbhadra's Umbha village to meet the families of 10 tribals who were shot dead last month over a land dispute. She had tried visiting Umbha last month but was prevented by the local administration and detained in Mirzapur.