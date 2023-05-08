Priyanka Gandhi Vadra likely to contest Lok Sabha polls from Telangana

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while campaigning in Karnataka for assembly polls. | INC

To bolster the party's foothold in the state, the Telangana Congress party has purportedly requested AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from the southern state.

Priyanka likely to contest from Medak or Mahboobnagar

According to sources, the Congress leadership has reportedly responded favorably to the suggestion of Priyanka contesting from a constituency in Telangana and has identified Medak or Mahboobnagar Lok Sabha constituencies as feasible choices.

The Medak Lok Sabha constituency carries particular significance for the Gandhi family, as it was the constituency of the late Indira Gandhi during the crucial 1980 elections when the Congress party regained power after the imposition of the Emergency. It is reported that Priyanka Gandhi has been tasked with overseeing the party's operations in Telangana and is expected to have a significant role in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Priyanka contesting from Telangana may help party improve performance

Several party officials have proposed that Priyanka Gandhi run from Mahboobnagar, a backward district, in order to improve the Congress party's performance in other Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. In the 2014 elections, BRS chief KCR contested and triumphed in both the Medak and Gajwel assembly constituencies, but later resigned from Medak. Medak district is regarded as a stronghold of the BRS, which won all seven assembly constituencies in 2014 and six in 2018.

Priyanka Gandhi has been actively engaged in politics from an early age and has been instrumental in supporting the election campaigns of her mother and brother, Rahul Gandhi. She is acknowledged for reinvigorating the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and was appointed as the General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East in 2019. Her political career is distinguished by her charisma, leadership abilities, and her capacity to connect with the masses.

Priyanka to campaign for both assembly and Lok Sabha polls

Revanth Reddy, the State Congress President, is confident that Priyanka Gandhi's popularity will aid in the Congress party's victory in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka is expected to lead the campaign and deliver speeches at multiple rallies and public meetings in the state. The Lok Sabha elections are set to take place a few months after the assembly elections.