Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Birthday Special: Interesting facts about the fiery crisis manager of Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday morning ahead of her birthday.

Officials said that Priyanka's birthday is on January 12 and she will celebrate her birthday with family in Ranthambore.

She will also go for a Tiger Safari in Ranthambore sanctuary. All preparations have been made by the hotel management.

Priyanka is the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

She is an alumni of the Modern School and Convent School. She attained a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Jesus and Mary college. Priyanka Gandhi was highly moved by the ideals of Buddhism. She holds a Master's degree in Buddhist Studies which she completed back in 2010.

Priyanka Gandhi married Delhi based businessman Robert Vadra on 18th February 1997. Robert Vadra has been among controversies for a long time. Although, Priyanka Gandhi has stood by her husband strongly.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is an ardent follower of Buddhist philosophy. She credits her Guru Satya Narayan Goenka, a preacher of Buddhist philosophies for guiding her to practice Vipassanā, a form of meditation which allows a person to attain peace of mind.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has largely followed the same career path as everyone else in her family has. She attained great success in Amethi initially but with time, Congress has lost hold of power in many parts of the country which has put Priyanka Gandhi under the scanner.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 07:32 PM IST