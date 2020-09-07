Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rekha Sharma tussle over Sanjay Raut's comments about Kangana

Chaturvedi responded stating that as a member of the Rajya Sabha it was her responsibility to make Sharma aware and to expect the NCW chief to "adhere to her responsibilities" and "not be driven by setting agenda".

"The lady is being pressurised to ‘settle the matter’ despite an FIR, how does it not come under your purview to ensure that. Stop this whataboutery," she responded, prompting yet another reply from Sharma.

"Don't worry the lady can always come to me directly and I too am taking care of it. My request is you being from Maharashtra can be helpful to many women who are going from pillar to post as the police is not listening.Will forward u few. 1 against @rautsanjay61 and not Kangana (sic)," Sharma responded.

But Chaturvedi appears to have had the last word, as she tweeted a reminder that Sharma had tweeted a screengrab that is believed to be fake.

"Is suo moto action arbitrary depending on which side of the political bias?Response still awaited to a letter written to you by Yuvati Sena regarding a case of an elderly woman being harassed by BJYM leader in Chennai.BTW hope you took down the fake screenshot of ANI you tweeted?" she retorted.