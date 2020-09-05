Pratap Sarnaik denies remarks about Kangana, accuses NCW of 'spreading communal disharmony'

There has been quite the debate since actor Kangana Ranaut drew a parallel between Mumbai and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Amid outrage from many quarters, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had demanded her arrest.



"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi.

In a later post he had said that he stood by his statements.