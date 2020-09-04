Dear Kangana, you weren't the first actor to shoot a movie on Maratha pride

Did you know? Sohrab Modi was the first director and producer to make a film on Maharashtra pride. In 1953, the film titled 'Jhansi ki Rani' was made in Hindi and English with a partly international crew and state-of-the-art technology.
But, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut believes otherwise.
In her words, "I am the first Actor/ Director in the history of Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shivaji Maharaj and Rani LaxmiBai to the big screen and I faced huge opposition during the release from the same people."
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Ranaut, saw the Bollywood diva play the role of the infamous 'Jhansi ki Rani' who refuses to bow down when East India Company plots to take over the kingdom. Her rebellious role in the evolution is considered to be one of the most important event in Indian history.
Now, while, Ranaut may claim that she is the 'first actor/director in the Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmibai to the big screen', it is just simply false.
Reiterating the aforementioned fact, it was the vision of Modi, not the Prime Minister, which portrayed the Maratha Pride of Rani Laxmibai first on the big screens.
Watch the movie below:
Ranaut, meanwhile, has been in the spotlight for a while now. Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput (RIP) passed away, Ranaut has been quite vocal in her efforts to uncover the alleged presence of movie mafia in Bollywood.
And, in doing so, she received a lot of flak, not only from our beloved social media warriors but also from major politicians.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai and Maharashtra. Strict action can be taken against the Bollywood actress.
"Mumbai Police is compared to Scotland Yard. Some people are trying to target Mumbai Police. An IPS officer has gone to court against this...After, her (#KanganaRanaut's) comparison of Mumbai Police...she has no right to live in Maharashtra or Mumbai," Deshmukh said.
But Ranaut, just like the character of Manikarnika, did not hold back from firing her shots. Reacting to the same, Ranaut tweeted: "He is taking his own calls on my democratic rights, from POK to Taliban in one day."
Earlier, when Ranaut said she is more scared of Mumbai Police than movie mafia, politician Sanjay Raut slammed the actress saying she should not come back to Mumbai.
Reacting to the same, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”
While that is her opinion about the City of Dreams, it is sad that it was compared to PoK. Nonetheless, the fact that there is no other city like Mumbai, remains the same. At least for this author, who has made the most of this city by enjoying the sea breeze at Marine Drive and munched Vada Pavs on roadside stalls.
But, again, it is not the opinion that matters, it is the fact that Ranaut was not the first actor/director to bring Maratha Pride to the big screens.
