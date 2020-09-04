Dear Kangana, you weren't the first actor to shoot a movie on Maratha pride

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Ranaut, saw the Bollywood diva play the role of the infamous 'Jhansi ki Rani' who refuses to bow down when East India Company plots to take over the kingdom. Her rebellious role in the evolution is considered to be one of the most important event in Indian history.

Now, while, Ranaut may claim that she is the 'first actor/director in the Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Laxmibai to the big screen', it is just simply false.

Reiterating the aforementioned fact, it was the vision of Modi, not the Prime Minister, which portrayed the Maratha Pride of Rani Laxmibai first on the big screens.

Watch the movie below: