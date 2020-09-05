'I stand by my statement': Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik unfazed after NCW chief seeks his arrest for threatening Kangana

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday took to Twitter and said that he stands by his statement on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. "I stand by my statement. Maharashtra got Mumbai because of the martyrdom of 106 heroes in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. If anyone says anything about the city which we got after shedding the blood of Marathi manus, I will not tolerate it," he said.
Sarnaik also accused BJP of colluding with the NCW for his arrest. "But remember, no matter how many times I have to go to jail for the pride of Mumbai and Maharashtra, I am ready," he wrote in Marathi.
On Friday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma sought Sarnaik's arrest for threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Taking suo motu cognisance, she said, "He must immediately get arrested."
In a letter issued to Maharashtra DGP S K Jaiswal, Sharma said the commission has taken serious note of the "hatred and threats" given on social media against a woman by persons holding responsible positions.
"The Commission being concerned about the safety and security of women of the country advises that strict action may be taken against Pratap Sarnaik in the above mentioned matter as per the provision of law and a feedback be apprised to the Commission at an early date," she said.
Sarnaik, in a tweet, had demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi.
Sarnaik's comments came after Ranaut accused Sanjay Raut of threatening her. She also claimed, in a tweet, that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
(With PTI inputs)
