'I stand by my statement': Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik unfazed after NCW chief seeks his arrest for threatening Kangana

On Friday, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma sought Sarnaik's arrest for threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Taking suo motu cognisance, she said, "He must immediately get arrested."

In a letter issued to Maharashtra DGP S K Jaiswal, Sharma said the commission has taken serious note of the "hatred and threats" given on social media against a woman by persons holding responsible positions.

"The Commission being concerned about the safety and security of women of the country advises that strict action may be taken against Pratap Sarnaik in the above mentioned matter as per the provision of law and a feedback be apprised to the Commission at an early date," she said.

Sarnaik, in a tweet, had demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi.