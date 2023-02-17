e-Paper Get App
Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Sapna Gill sent to Police custody till February 20

Earlier in the day Sapna was produced before Andheri Court by Oshiwara Police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
The social media influencer Sapna Gill an accused in the Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy case has been sent to Police custody till February 20.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.)

