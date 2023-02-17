Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: Sapna Gill sent to Police custody till February 20

FPJ

The social media influencer Sapna Gill an accused in the Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy case has been sent to Police custody till February 20.

Earlier in the day Sapna was produced before Andheri Court by Oshiwara Police.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be added shortly.)

