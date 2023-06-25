'Priority of Govt Should Be Common People': WB Governor On Incidents of Violence In State

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose | ANI

Kolkata: Amidst news of incidents of sporadic violence and recovery of explosives, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that "power of common man should not be underestimated".

“The priority of the Governor, Ministers, and the Chief Minister should be the common people. The foremost, the second and third priority should be the common people and their power should not be underestimated,” said the Governor.

At a time when the Governor had returned the joining report of the State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, Bose on Sunday mentioned that he never called Sinha, but the Election Commissioner had sought time from Bose.

“I can understand that the Election Commissioner is busy with the election. He has sought time from me and whenever he is free he can meet me anytime,” further added the West Bengal Governor.

Meeting with State Election Commissioner

Meanwhile, in keeping with the Governor’s word, the State Election Commissioner on Sunday evening held a meeting with the Governor at Raj Bhavan for over two hours.

On the other hand, the State Election Commission once again had written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking about the remaining 485 companies of central forces.

Recovery of Explosives and Opposition's Criticism

Incidentally, crude bombs were recovered from several parts of Murshidabad and two people were caught from an abandoned house in East Midnapore’s Contai.

The opposition slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for hiring people to make bombs and to create tension during the election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh said, “Just like common people arrange for money for getting married, TMC is joining money to hire people to make bombs during elections,” said Ghosh.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy however, hinted that money is being given to malign TMC ahead of the elections.

Campaigning in North Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to start her campaign for rural polls from North Bengal from Monday.

According to poll analysts the saffron camp had won the North Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and TMC managed to win back few Assembly constituencies in 2021 Assembly elections and also that to get back the hold the TMC Supremo is starting her campaign from the North Bengal.