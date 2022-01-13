Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes countrymen on eve of Lohri festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the festival of Lohri. He tweeted "I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society,"

Wishing you all a Happy Lohri.



I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society. pic.twitter.com/8a95q4EfMD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2022

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:23 PM IST