India

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes countrymen on eve of Lohri festival

FPJ Web Desk
File Pic | (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

File Pic | (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the festival of Lohri. He tweeted "I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society,"

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:23 PM IST
