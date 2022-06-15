e-Paper Get App

Presidential Election: Mamata Banerjee proposes names of Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah at Opposition meeting

The Opposition leaders have adopted a resolution to field a common candidate in the forthcoming Presidential polls

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, who convened of the Opposition meeting on Wednesday, has proposed the names of Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah to run for President as the Opposition candidate, reported NDTV.

This was after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar once again refused to run for President, saying "he still has active political innings to play".

"A candidate who can truly serve as custodian of the Constitution & stop Modi govt from doing further damage to Indian democracy and India's social fabric," said Sudheendra Kulkarni.

"Several parties were here today. We've decided we will choose only one consensus candidate. Everybody will give this candidate our support. We will consult with others. This is a good beginning. We sat together after several months, and we will do it again," said Mamata Banerjee.

Leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD, JMM and the Left parties attended the meeting, while the AAP, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Odisha's ruling BJD skipped it.

