President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary - see pics

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, other union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial and paid their homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

One of the prominent leaders of the country and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004. His birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 09:05 AM IST