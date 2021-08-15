Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: Some of the lesser-known facts about the former Prime Minister of India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India, was one of the most loved Prime Ministers. He was a prominent leader of the country and the co-founder of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), earlier known as the Bhartiya Janata Sangh (BJS).

He was a member of the parliament for over five decades. He was also an active member of the Quit India Movement.

On his 3rd death anniversary, here are some lesser known facts about Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served 3 terms as the Prime Minister of India. First, for a period of 13 days in 1996, second for a term of 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

In March 1997, he became the Minister of External Affairs.

He was imprisoned for 23 days for his active participation in the Quit India Movement.

He was a member of the parliament for 45 years and was elected 11 times from Lok Sabha and twice from Rajya Sabha.

During his administration, India conducted a successful nuclear test at Pokhran, Rajasthan. The operation was named Shakti.

He is the only leader to win six Lok Sabha constituencies from 4 states namely Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi , Madhya Pradesh and Gujrat.

Vajpayee was keen on improving India's relationship with Pakistan and once travelled by bus to meet former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Shariff.

Vajpayee announced his retirement from politics in the end of 2005, due health concerns.

He loved his work so much that he never got married. When asked in an interview the reason behind the same, he had said, ''I stay so busy that I forgot''

In 2014, the administration of Narendra Modi declared that Vajpayee's birthday, December 25, will be observed as Good Governance Day.

In 2015, he was honored with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

On August 16, 2018, Atal Bihari Vajpayee breathed his last due to health issues.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 07:27 PM IST