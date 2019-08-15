President Ram Nath Kovid, PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers extend wishes on Raksha Bandhan 2019

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers on Thursday wished the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan here.

Taking to Twitter, Kovind said, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. May the spirit of this festival strengthen our resolve to protect the interest of women and promote their welfare, especially of girl children #PresidentKovind."

Extending wishes to people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan." Celebrating Raksha Bandhan, PM Modi's rakhi sister, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, told ANI: "I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next 5 years go so well for him that the whole world recognizes the positive decisions he made. I pray for his good health."

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Greetings and my warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan'." While Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied Rakhi to Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel tied Rakhi to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Besides, West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan. Today is also Sanskriti Dibas. Let us unitedly celebrate these occasions."