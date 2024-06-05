President Droupadi Murmu Dissolves 17th Lok Sabha As PM Modi With NDA Allies Gears Up To Stake Claim To Form Govt

New Delhi, June 5: The Cabinet, in its today's meeting, has advised the President to dissolve the 17th Lok Sabha with immediate effect. The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet and signed the order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha.
A meeting of the NDA parties was also held and a video was shared of the meeting showing the BJP with its alliance partners. According to media reports, the NDA plans to stake claim to forming the government today (on Wednesday) itself.
(This is breaking news)