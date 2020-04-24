Prashant Kishor travels to Kolkata amid lockdown: Centre asks Aviation Ministry to begin probe

Amid lockdown with no one allowed travel, reports have surfaced saying that election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor travelled to West Bengal to help Mamata Banerjee government.

Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the civil aviation ministry to begin proble and find out the details of the matter. Following the Centre's order, civil aviation regulator DGCA and aviation security agency BCAS began the probe.

According to a report India Today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee summoned poll strategist Prashant Kishor to help her counter BJP's criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis. Prashant Kishor rushed from Delhi after an SOS message from TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

On the other hand, on Thursday, Bihar BJP had accused Prashant Kishor of travelling to Kolkata secretly in a cargo plane, dodging the lockdown, at the instance of his current benefactor Mamata Banerjee.

Apparently, Kishor's organisation IPAC is handling the TMC's re-election campaign in the 2021 West Bengal polls to help Mamata win the polls for third consecutive term.

Kishor, who earlier worked with the BJP but turned into its strident critic of late, reacted with indignation, saying he would retire from public life if the allegations were proven true. He also asserted that those levelling the allegation against him should apologise.

Kishor appeared peeved at the allegations and told PTI "if BJP is speaking the truth, they should furnish details like which flight I boarded and the time when it took off and landed. If he does so, I will retire from public life. If not, people like him should apologize."