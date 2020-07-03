Prashant Bhushan shares photo of Nehru with Einstein; takes dig at Modi for hugging Baba Ramdev

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan today took a dig at PM Narendra Modi by sharing a photo of the Prime Minister hugging Swami Ramdev and wrote 'A man is known by the company he keeps!'
The same graphic also had a photo of former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru with scientist Albert Einstein.
Check out his post here:
The post was widely shared on Twitter. It was appreciated by several people who lauded the former PM. However, several others did not take the tweet in a good sense and slammed Bhushan for his "politically motivated and biased" attitude towards PM Modi.
Many users did not like Bhushan poking fun at Baba Ramdev and one of the users even said that the Indians are "proud of the Baba Ramdev for making Yoga popular in the common people and making millions of people ailment free!"
"Your comparison is your frustration and both Personalities are elected by the Public. If a learned person like you put such comparison, this tarnished image of Nation. I appeal for rectification (sic)," wrote one user.
While another user commented, "Hating nehru is fashion... today's leader cant even reach his vision."
Check out the reactions here:
This tweet by Bhushan came after Ramdev Baba received flak for claiming that his company Patanjali Ayurved has come up with a cure for coronavirus - Coronil Kit.
AYUSH Ministry had banned the company from advertising Coronil as COVID-19 drug. However, the ministry recently allowed the company to sell the drug as a 'management' instead of a cure for COVID-19'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)