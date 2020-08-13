Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President alive, on ventilator says Army

Many prominent personalities, including journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress leader Amrita Dhawan, took to Twitter on Thursday and said that fromer President Pranab Mukherjee had passed away. However, Mukherjee is alive and continues to be on ventilator support, Army sources said.

"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said.