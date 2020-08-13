Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President alive, on ventilator says Army

Many prominent personalities, including journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress leader Amrita Dhawan, took to Twitter on Thursday and said that fromer President Pranab Mukherjee had passed away. However, Mukherjee is alive and continues to be on ventilator support, Army sources said.
"The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and continues to be on ventilatory support," the hospital said.
The veteran politician's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee rubbished the rumours of her father's death. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Rumours about my father is false. Request, esp’ly to media, NOT to call me as I need to keep my phone free for any updates from the hospital."
His son Abhijit Mukherjee said that the former President is alive and haemodynamically stable.
Rajdeep Sardesai later apologised for falling for fake news. "My deep deep apologies for falling for fake news being circulated on Pranab Mukherjee passing away. I am deeply distraught for falling for this fake news.. it was unprofessional of me to not reconfirm it before tweeting. Apologies to all.. and-year prayers with the family," he wrote.
The 84-year-old was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.
His condition had worsened on Tuesday and he had not shown signs of improvement, the doctors attending on him said.
He had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery on Monday.
