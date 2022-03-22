Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM March 28, PM Modi likely to attend

Panjim: BJP leader Pramod Sawant will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, sources told news agency ANI.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the oath taking ceremony of the second time CM.

The BJP has appointed union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan as the observers to oversee the government formation. Last Wednesday, Sawant had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss government formation.

He was accompanied by Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, desk in-charge CT Ravi, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and state general secretary Satish Dhone.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Sawant said the ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium near here on March 28 at 11 am.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states would attend the ceremony, he said.

The BJP has already submitted a letter of support of 25 MLAs to Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, who has invited them to form the next government in the coastal state.

Three-time MLA Sawant will continue as the chief minister of Goa for a second term, the BJP had announced on Monday after he was unanimously elected the legislature party head.

The BJP, which won 20 seats in the 40-member Assembly, just one short of the majority mark of 21, has staked claim to form the new government for a third straight term with the support of two MLAs of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent legislators.

Sawant (48) is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa. He was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

He was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after Parrikar's death.

Sawant, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.

With inputs from PTI

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 12:44 PM IST