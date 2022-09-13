Prakash Chand has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea: MEA

Photo: Representative Image

Prakash Chand has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Eritrea. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Prior to his current assignment in Eritrea, he was the Consul General of India in Bali since 2019. He has worked as Director (Consular) in the Consular, Passport and Visa Division in the MEA.

Chand has also served as First Secretary (Consular) in Phillippines from 2010 to 2014. Before that, he worked as a Deputy Chief of Protocol (Conferences/Facilities) from 2008 to 2010 in the national capital, New Delhi.

He has served in various capacities in the MEA, New Delhi as well as in the Indian Missions in Uganda, UK, Egypt, China, and Austria.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Prakash Chand is married to Babita Kumar, and the couple is blessed with two daughters.



