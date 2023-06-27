Pragati Maidan Loot: Delhi Police Nabs 4 Accussed In Connection With Armed Robbery Case |

Delhi: In the latest update on the Pragati Maidan armed robbery case, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested 4 accused in connection with the incident. The information of the arrests was given in a statement by the Delhi Police to news agency ANI.

A group of goons stopped a moving cab and looted the passengers in it at gunpoint in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel. The incident reportedly took place on June 24. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

CCTV Footage shows Armed Robbery Attempt

In the CCTV footage shared on Twitter, one can see four men stopping a cab inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Two of them get down from their bikes and charge towards the car. One threatens the occupants on gunpoint, while the other one snatches a bag from the passenger seated on the back seat. They then fled away from the scene.

Police Probe On

Officials said on Monday the purported incident was caught in one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the 1.5-km tunnel that connects New Delhi with Sarai Kale Khan and Noida. The 22-second video appears to show that the four men were trailing the cab on two motorcycles and intercepted it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

Police said they are also questioning the complainants, their employer and other staffers to ascertain if it was an insider job. Police also informed that inside the hired car were a delivery agent and his associate, and that the bag contained about Rs 1.5-2 lakh which they were going to deliver to someone in Gurugram.

Police Shares Details On the Incident

"On Saturday, a complainant working as a delivery agent at Omiya enterprises, Chandni Chowk, came to the Tilak Marg Police Station and gave a written complaint that he along with his associate were going to Gurgaon to deliver a bag of cash," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said.

"They hired an ola cab from the Lal Qila and while on the way to Gurgaon on the Ring Road, when they entered the tunnel, four persons on two motorcycles waylaid their cab and robbed his bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh at gunpoint," he said.

Case Registered

A case was registered under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals, he said.