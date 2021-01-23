Postwoman’s hubby sells off Aadhaar card bundles to scrap dealer

Thiruvananthapuram

The tipsy husband of a temporary postal employee sold valuable postal articles, including Aadhaar cards and bank, insurance records along with old newspapers to a scrap dealer to make money for another shot for the road. The unusual event came to light when a bundle of Aadhaar cards was discovered at the scrap dealer’s yard in Kattakkada near here on Saturday.

The startling discovery was made when the scrap dealer was sorting his wares. The envelopes containing the Aadhaar cards had not even been opened.

Also recovered by records issued by banks and insurance companies as well as documents from the registration office. The startled scrap dealer informed the police. A thorough search of the place yielded bundles and bundles of valuable documents, ready to be recycled into pulp. The papers carried all different addresses.

Police initially suspected that the Aadhaar cards might have been forged and was exploring the sabotage angle, when further probe led to the lady postal employee. On questioning, she admitted her drunkard husband had sold the postal articles along with the old newspapers to the scrap dealer.

The police registered a case, but let off the couple after questioning, saying they would be booked if anybody came forward to claim any of the documents was missing.