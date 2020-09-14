Positive or negative? Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal gets different COVID results in 2 tests, asks Harsh Vardhan to take cognizance

Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday said he has tested negative for coronavirus in a test conducted in Jaipur while his sample taken at Parliament premises has turned out positive.

The test in Jaipur was conducted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital while the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had conducted the test in Parliament premises.

Incidentally, Beniwal was discharged in August after treatment for COVID-19.

"My COVID test conducted in Lok Sabha premises came back positive while my test report at SMS Medical in Jaipur is negative. I am sharing both the reports with you, which report should be considered correct?" he said in a tweet in Hindi.