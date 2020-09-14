Positive or negative? Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal gets different COVID results in 2 tests, asks Harsh Vardhan to take cognizance

Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal on Monday said he has tested negative for coronavirus in a test conducted in Jaipur while his sample taken at Parliament premises has turned out positive.
The test in Jaipur was conducted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital while the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had conducted the test in Parliament premises.
Incidentally, Beniwal was discharged in August after treatment for COVID-19.
"My COVID test conducted in Lok Sabha premises came back positive while my test report at SMS Medical in Jaipur is negative. I am sharing both the reports with you, which report should be considered correct?" he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The RLP MP urged Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to take cognisance of the matter.
Beniwal is one of the 17 Lok Sabha MPs who tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests conducted before the Monsoon Session of Parliament which began on Monday.
BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Anant Kumar Hegde are among those tested positive for coronavirus.
Mandatory testing was conducted on all MPs before the monsoon session began with precautionary measures.
Tweleve of the 17 MPs are from the BJP, while the YRS Congress has two, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.
