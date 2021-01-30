Poor response to Grand Alliance’s human chain

Patna

Grand Alliance-sponsored human chain on Saturday failed to evoke as grand a response. However, sponsors claimed success, admitting the corona restrictions and bad weather failed to get the expected response.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Congress legislature party leader Ajit Kumar Sharma and CPI(ML) leader Deepankar Bhattacharya led the human chain formation by joining it at Budha Memorial Park near Patna Junction. The Congress organised a human chain near its state headquarters Sadaquat Ashram.

Statewide chain formation lasted 30 minutes. The event witnessed better response in Samastipur and Vaishali.

Farmers did not join in, as it is the harvest time. Safe social distancing was maintained, leading to disconnect between the participants at places.