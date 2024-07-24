Pooja Khedkar-Like Fake Disability Certificates Scandals Surface In Chhattisgarh | Representational Image

Raipur: A scandal involving government employees holding jobs with fake disability certificates has surfaced, echoing a recent controversy involving Maharashtra's trainee IAS officer Pooja Khedkar. The Chhattisgarh Divyang Seva Sangh has alleged that a significant number of individuals in government roles, ranging from deputy collectors to veterinary doctors, secured their positions using fraudulent disability certificates.

Bohit Ram Chandrakar, the State President of the Sangh, revealed in a press conference held in Raipur on Wednesday that out of the 21 accused individuals, seven are deputy collectors, three are accounting officers, three are Naib Tehsildars, two are cooperative inspectors, and three are veterinary doctors who were selected through the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Chandrakar accused some government officials are involved in orchestrating the scam. He alleged that including Lormi's Rural Agriculture Extension Officer Gulab Singh Rajput, Mungeli's ENT specialist Dr. MK Rai, and Bilaspur division's Joint Health Director Dr. Pramod Mahajan are involved in the crime. He demanded their immediate dismissal and prosecution.

The Sangh further alleged that organized groups are involved in forging disability certificates, charging between Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh per certificate. Chandrakar expressed concern that genuine disabled individuals are being deprived of employment opportunities due to these fraudulent practices.

Following the Sangh's complaint against 200 individuals, only three government employees underwent medical verification, all of whom were found to possess fake disability certificates. Despite this, only Mahasamund Agriculture Assistant Director Richa Dubey has been dismissed so far, with no FIR filed against her.

The Sangh highlighted that the highest concentration of fake certificates was found in six to seven villages of Lormi block in Mungeli district, where approximately 200 individuals obtained false hearing impairment certificates. They urged a thorough investigation into all disability certificates issued in villages including Lormi, Sardha, Jhafal, Sukli, Vicharpur, Phuljhar, and Bodtara.

The association criticized the government's lack of action, noting previous complaints made about 52 rural agriculture extension officers, 11 rural horticulture extension officers, 39 officers and employees of Mungeli district, 10 sub-engineers of the water resources department, and 15 sub-engineers of the public works department, all allegedly holding fake disability certificates. The scandal has stirred public outrage and calls for stringent measures to address the issue of fraudulent practices in government employment.