India'Politics of education will defeat BJP's politics of jail': Manish Sisodia writes open letter from jail

Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 08:57 PM IST
ANI

New Delhi: In an open letter on 'Politics of Education' vs 'Politics of Jail' the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is currently in jail alleged that BJP's problem with politics of education is that it "builds nations, not leaders."

He wrote, "It is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than giving quality education to children. BJP's real problem with the politics of education is that it builds nations, not leaders."  

"Politics of education is not an easy task"

"Politics of education is not an easy task and definitely not a recipe for political success. Today, politics of jail might be winning under the rule of the BJP, but the future belongs to politics of education," he wrote.

After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The 51-year-old former Delhi education minister was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail.

Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.  

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Delhi excise policy: ED team reaches Tihar Jail to question Manish Sisodia again
