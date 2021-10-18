Politicians do not even spare Gods in festive season!

PANAJI: It's just not cool to compare Shantadurga, Goa's indigenous avataar of Goddess Durga to a human being Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday, while slamming Goa Forward working president Kiran Kandolkar's attempt to liken West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Durga and her Goan avataar.

"Devi Shantadurga is our prime deity. We worship Devi Shantadurga. Goans will not like Shantadurga being compared to someone, especially a human being. No one will accept it. Goans will not tolerate comparing Devi Shantadurga to a human being," Sawant said on Sunday.

Sawant said that Goa stood out because of the religious amity in the state and said that the arrival of other political parties to Goa, especially the Trinamool Congress from West Bengal, could upset the social harmony in the coastal state.

If efforts are made to destabilise the situation in Goa, the calm Devi Shantadurga may don the more aggresive Durga avataar.

Earlier, Kandolkar, in an obvious, but unnamed reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the 'real Durga' from Kolkata needed to be brought to Goa to destroy a government run by bhasmasura (demon).

"Anything can happen in the coming days. Navaratris are going on...I feel that we will have to get Durga to Goa. The Durga in Goa is referred to as Shantadurga. She is calm. We will have to get the real Durga from Kolkata to Goa to destroy this bhasmasur-like government.," Kandolkar said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 01:10 AM IST