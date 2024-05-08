'Wish Sonia Gandhi Would Also Learn Some Lessons...': Netizens React After Mayawati Sacks Nephew Akash Anand As Her Heir

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on Tuesday, removed her nephew Akash Anand from the position of National Coordinator without citing any reason behind the move.

In an announcement on social media, she stated that until Akash attains maturity, he will be relieved from his role as National Coordinator and successor.

Mayawati's social media post left many users wondering what wrongdoing Akash Anand had done to attract such punishment from Mayawati.

BSP leader's decision created a divide among social media users. Some users tweeted in her support, saying Bahen Ji's decision is an attempt to safeguard the Bahujan legacy and BSP, while others criticized her for punishing Akash for speaking strongly against the ruling BJP.

Netizens reaction

Reacting to Mayawati's post, an user wrote, "Every decision of Behenji is respected, but removing Akash Anand ji from the election field will lead to more disappointment and frustration among the workers. We needed sharp guidance like that of Akash Anand."

X

"Those who were speaking against the government were removed. Who the B team is became clear from the way candidates were changed in many seats like Jaunpur, Basti," wrote another user.

X

Speaking in support of Akash Anand, a third user wrote, "Jai sister ji - Jai Amit Shah The boy who directly targeted BJP became immature. Listening to Akash Anand it seemed that BSP will be revived again but looking at it again today it seems Sister has decided that she will not go against BJP."

PM

Questining Mayawati's decision to make Anand her successor, an user wrote, "Meaning, Akash Anand was given an important position without any maturity."

X

Former Kerakat MLA and BJP leader Dinesh Chaudhary couldn't resist taking a potshot at former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Reacting to Mayawati's post, Dinesh wrote, "I wish Mrs. Sonia Gandhi would also learn some lessons from this action!"

PM

No actions against Akash's father

While announcing the removal of Akash Anand from the party's National Coordinator post, Mayawati clarified in the post that his father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfill his responsibilities within the party and the movement as he did before.

She reaffirmed the BSP leadership's commitment to making any necessary sacrifices for the party's welfare and the advancement of Dr. Ambedkar's vision. This decision comes in the wake of a case registered against Akash Anand for alleged violation of the model code of conduct in Sitapur, leading to his prohibition from attending any public meetings in support of BSP candidates during the ongoing Parliament elections.