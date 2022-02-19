Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Delhi, both term it as 'casual get-together'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Delhi on Friday. Both had dined together at the CM's residence in Delhi. The meeting was confirmed by Nitish Kumar himself in Delhi today.

The two met for the first time in 2 years after Nitish Kumar had fired Prashant Kishore from the party in 2020.

Confirming the meeting, CM Nitish Kumar said it was just a casual get-together as they know each other for very long and there is no political motive behind this.

"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor only from today? There is no special meaning behind the meeting," ANI quoted saying Nitish Kumar.

At the same time, while speaking to NDTV, Prashant Kishor said that it was a courtesy meeting for a casual chat. He said that he had conversed with Nitish Kumar during the time when the CM was sick and had caught Covid and that is when Nitish Kumar expressed his desire that they should meet casually, the meeting day and dinner was just finalized yesterday.

Sources close to Nitish Kumar say that he decided to make his meeting with Prashant Kishor public as a message to the BJP.

If Nitish's close friends are to be believed, there is no place for Prashant Kishor in Janata Dal-United at the moment, but after winning fewer seats in the last assembly elections than before, everyone had felt his lack that if he was with him, he would probably be number three in the party.

Prashant Kishor's political advisory group I-PAC, which has been working with the Trinamool Congress since the Bengal elections last year, has been caught in a rift between Mamata Banerjee and her highly ambitious nephew Abhishek Banerjee. For Nitish Kumar too, this meeting with PK serves a deeper purpose.

Prashant Kishor had also admitted in many recent interviews that if there is any politician with whom he would like to work once again, then Nitish Kumar is his first choice.

It is worth mentioning that after joining JDU, CM Nitish Kumar made Prashant Kishor the national vice-president of the party. However, Kishor left JDU after the rift in the relationship with senior party leaders.

Prashant Kishor started working for different political parties. Until recently, he was associated with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(with NDTV inputs)

