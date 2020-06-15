Policy Watch: Here are five reasons why India’s QS scores should worry every Indian

Teachers matter

Second, excellence comes when the teachers are outstanding and not given employment just because they belong to some reserved category. The government needs to remember, that of the most sacred positions in education, the teacher is the most important. Have a bad teacher, and you will find a hundred students suffering. They will end up either mocking the teacher, or simply boycotting that teacher’s classes. Neither is desirable. As a result, on account of a political move to contaminate even teaching standards, educational standards too get diminished, and the ranking of such institutions begin to tumble.

If you look at the global rankings of the IITs during pre-reservation times and their rankings now, you will notice how terribly they have fallen. As this author has pointed out in the past, it is sad to see a country insist on selection of the best cricketeers to represent India -- without any heed to reservations. Yet it demands that teachers and judiciary be subject to reservation. It is then that you realise that many of India’s legislators have lost their sense of perspective and even their ability to craft good far-sighted legislation.

Third, good education can take place only when there are funds available. The government’s spending on education – especially primary and secondary education -- is pathetic.

Fourth, the solution does not lie in shooting the messenger. Remember the OECD-organised PISA scores of 2009? PISA stands for Program for International Student Assessment of 15-year-old students’ performance in reading, mathematics, and science literacy conducted every 3 years by the OECD.

Two of India’s states – Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh – participated in the evaluation exercise. India emerged 72nd from among 74 participating countries (the scores can be found here). The Indian government was so incensed, that it withdrew from all PISA evaluations. It was only in January 2019 that India and OECD signed an agreement to participate in the 2021 PISA tests. What happens next year remains to be seen.

Lastly, India cannot be counted among the best in the world unless it learns to focus on three things – health, education and respect for women. Go to China. Despite a worse off ratio of girls to boys, you will not hear a single catcall when a girl walks down a street, even in the middle of the night.

Respect begins with swift penalties for every minor infraction. In the past few years, India has witnessed elected representatives being guilty of paedophilia, rape and abuse. Yet penalties against them – if at all – were pronounced after much delay. Nor has India spent adequately on healthcare or education.

None of this bodes well for India. The prime minister may talk about atma nirbharta (self-reliance) and dignity. But there can be no dignity without education, health and respect for women.

India’s policies need urgent change.

