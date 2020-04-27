Policy Watch: Why India’s investment policies are perplexing, even myopic

It has even tried stopping foreign investors from approaching international arbitration tribunals for dispute resolution.

Consequently, investments have dried up. However, information technology-related unicorns have done amazingly well in India. That was possible because of Chinese investment. Without China, India would have no Unicorns to boast about.

Investments do matter. And China has contributed more to India’s Unicorns than any other country has. Eventually, it doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white. India needs jobs. It wants the wealth generation. And it wants to regain its ability to raise its head again.

That is why, the government’s announcements of curbs on investments from China left people flummoxed. Was it the handiwork of myopic and sly bureaucrats whose children study in American schools and want to push the US agenda?

In fact, the curb was even laughable. India chokes over the 1% investment that China made in HDFC. But it allows Facebook to take up a 10% stake in an Indian company. This is when the wife of the Facebook promoter is also Chinese.

Is the government unaware that investments can be made through tax havens like Channel Island? Thus, a beneficiary can change even after the shares have been acquired. India won’t even know about it.