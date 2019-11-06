Police vs Lawyers: Kiran Bedi breaks party lines, says 'seniors have to protect cops'

Kiran Bedi has responded to Delhi police’s call and has words of inspiration for them. Kiran Bedi reacted to the police protest held on Tuesday in Delhi against the violent clash between lawyers and police persons.

Hours after Delhi Police personnel protesting outside the Police Headquarters remembered one of their most beloved officers with loud chants of "Kiran Bedi lao, Delhi Police bachao", the Puducherry Lt. Governor took to Twitter to share her memories and emotions of an era gone by when the national capital had seen similar scenes of protesting as they vented anger over their colleagues being thrashed by lawyers.

Kiran Bedi said that men and women of the police force need to be protected by their seniors. Bedi, in her statement wrote: “When Police men and women perform their duty fairly, firmly, fearlessly and responsibly, they need to be protected by their seniors.”

Bedi reminded the police force of a similar situation fro her time serving as a police officer in 1988. She said, “I remained firm and refused to budge to the demand of the lawyers seeking suspension/arrest of the cops responsible for handcuffing the advocate,"

“Such actions are the defining moments of police leadership...As mine did in Jan 1988. We then did not have viral videos. Technology now speaks and provides evidence for and against. There are lessons to be learnt for all, from this incident yet again. Key is, are we willing?” her statement read.

The reason for the police personnel remembering Bedi, the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is rooted in a February 17, 1988 incident at Tis Hazari Court complex, when Bedi backed the police force and had a face-off with lawyers, who were protesting the handcuffing of an advocate on suspicion of theft.

This was in complete contrast to the support that the officials received after the Saturday incident when lawyers on Monday thrashed policemen in the Saket court. On Tuesday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was booed by constables after he asked them to call off the agitation.

Hundreds of Delhi Police personnel on Tuesday gheraoed the Police Headquarters (PHQ) at ITO here to protest against repeated incidents of violence against them by lawyers. A parking row between between police personnel and lawyers on Saturday had escalated leading to violence and arson at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

At least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The lawyers alleged that the police fired at them.

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence by a team comprising a retired judge, Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Intelligence Bureau and Vigilance.

With inputs from IANS