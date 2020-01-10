Police encouraged us to 'hit them': ABVP activist says he participated in JNU violence, gives details

The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body, the police said.

According to a report by India Today however, the situation may be more convoluted than believed. The publication spoke to an ABVP-affiliated individual, who by his own admission "did all the mobilisation" and actively took part in the attack.

Identifying himself from footage of the attack, first year French degree student Akshat Awasthi told the publication that he had beaten up "a man with a flowing beard" who "looked like a Kashmiri". He was also quoted as saying that he "broke the gate with my kicks".

Reportedly, Awasthi was seen on footage of the attack armed with a stick and with his face covered by a helmet.