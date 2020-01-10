'Left design in JNU unmasked': Smriti Irani slams mob for 'destroying public property'

After the Delhi Police on Friday said that 9 suspects had been identified as attackers in the recent JNU violence, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter to say that the "left design in JNU has been unmasked".
"The Police on Friday said, "On January 5, several people including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh attacked students at Periyar hostel."
"They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence," she wrote.
MS Randhawa and SIT chief DCP Dr Joy Tirkey held a press conference to explain the chronology of events in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.
"The investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch. But it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated," Randhawa said at the press conference on Friday.
Further head of the SIT investigating the incident said that a total of three cases were being investigated by the police team.
"Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us. JNU administration decided to start the online registration of students from Jan 1-5. JNU Students' Union including Students Front of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Federation (DSF) were against it," SIT chief, DCP Joy Tirkey said.
The Delhi Police also released photograph of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.
Following this, Aishe said that she too had "evidence of how I was attacked".
On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.
Another Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar, suggested that JNU students should end their stir and allow academic session to begin, and cooperate in the investigation.
"Parties like CPI, CPI-M, AAP have been rejected in LS polls; they are now using students for their vested interests," he alleged.
Following a meeting with HRD officials, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that their demand for the JNU VC's resignation stands.
"We will call meeting with counsellors and office bearers and take call on whether to call off agitation or not," she added.
The JNUSU President said that they had sought the HRD Ministry's intervention in FIRs and proctorial inquiry initiated against them by the university administration.
(With inputs from agencies)
