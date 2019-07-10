Poaching of Karnataka MLAs rocks Parliament

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> Poaching of the ruling coalition MLAs in Karnataka rocked Parliament for the second day on Tuesday. </p><p>The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the first time during the session without transacting any business following the ruckus while the UPA allies joined the Congress in a walkout in the Lok Sabha after 15 minutes of noisy slogans and waving of placards from the well.</p><p>Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refusing motions of Congress member B K Hariprasad to suspend the business of the House to discuss the Karnataka imbroglio and another by a Trinamul Congress member brought members of both parties in the well just after the start of the day''s proceedings, forcing him to adjourn till noon.</p><p>Pandemonium in the well again at noon as also in the post-lunch session compelled the deputy chairman to adjourn the House without conducting any business. </p><p>The Chairman offered to allow the members raise the issues for suspension of the business during the zero hour, but he found the members rushing into the well even before the zero hour begins.</p><p>In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla rejected the adjournment notice on Karnataka and disagreed with the Congress members insisting that they should be at least allowed to raise the matter in the zero hour as a practice. "Give me in writing separately the issue you want to raise in the zero hour," he ruled.</p><p>When the Congress and DMK members rushed into the well raising slogans of "we want justice" and "Tanashahi Nahin Chalegi" and displayed placards, the Speaker gave a "last warning" that no placards will be allowed in the House. He continued to call the members to speak on the subjects for which they had given the zero hour notices.</p><p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi intervened to assert that no member can bring the same subject in the House that has been already discussed during a session. </p><p>He said Congress group leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had already raised the Karnataka issue on Monday and the government''s deputy leader (Rajnath Singh) had already responded that the government has no role in the disenchanted MLAs quitting their parties and it is all because of the Rahul Gandhi effect.</p><p>Chowdhury led a walk out of not only the Congress members but also the members of the UPA allies without waiting for the government''s response, after making a brief speech to urge the Bhartiya Janata Party to stop politics of poaching, noting that he has heard from the BJP members that "today it is Karnataka, tomorrow Madhya Pradesh."</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>