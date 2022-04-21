e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / India / PNB scam case: Nirav Modi’s sister seeks ED intervention in bankruptcy proceedings against him

PNB scam case: Nirav Modi’s sister seeks ED intervention in bankruptcy proceedings against him

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam, was declared a FEO in December 2019

Agencies | Updated on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:05 AM IST

File image of fugitive Nirav Modi | PTI
File image of fugitive Nirav Modi | PTI
Advertisement

Mumbai: Purvi Mehta, Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Nirav Modi’s sister, has approached the special Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act court, seeking a direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intervene in the bankruptcy proceedings which are underway against him in the US.

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam, was declared a FEO in December 2019. He is currently lodged in a UK prison. Last month, Mehta approached the FEO Act court stating that she had been made a defendant in bankruptcy proceedings against her brother in a US court.

It means her properties are also being considered by the US court and its proceedings overlap with proceedings in India related to her.

ALSO READ

PNB scam case: Subhash Shankar Parab, close aid of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, sent to CBI... PNB scam case: Subhash Shankar Parab, close aid of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, sent to CBI...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:05 AM IST