PNB scam case: Nirav Modi’s sister seeks ED intervention in bankruptcy proceedings against him

Mumbai: Purvi Mehta, Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Nirav Modi’s sister, has approached the special Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act court, seeking a direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intervene in the bankruptcy proceedings which are underway against him in the US.

Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam, was declared a FEO in December 2019. He is currently lodged in a UK prison. Last month, Mehta approached the FEO Act court stating that she had been made a defendant in bankruptcy proceedings against her brother in a US court.

It means her properties are also being considered by the US court and its proceedings overlap with proceedings in India related to her.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 09:05 AM IST