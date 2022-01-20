‘PM’s silence is his statement…’: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on abduction of Indian by Chinese forces in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: After the Chinese Army reportedly abducted an Arunachal Pradesh teenager from the Indian territory where China had constructed 3-4 km road in 2018, the Congress has slammed the government for inaction in the entire episode.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted in Hindi, "Just days ahead of Republic day the Chinese have abducted an Indian citizen, we are with the family of Meeram Taron, and we will not lose hope and will not accept defeat. But Prime Minister's silence is his statement that it does not bother him."

As per reports Traon's friend, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the attention of Tapir Gao, an MP from Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has been reported from Upper Siang district.

Tapir Gao tweeted: "Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido village on Tuesday from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. His friend escaped from the PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of the Central government are requested to step up for his early release."

The MP has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and the Indian Army to ensure the early release of the abducted Indian boy.

Congress MLA Nenong Ering too brought to the notice of the government and said, "It's shocking that CCP China's PLA abducted innocent youth from Arunachal Pradesh."

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:51 AM IST