e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

PM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

Ankit said he had mentioned it to PM Modi, who called on him for condolences on the death of his father Bhim Singh.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Panthers Party's headquarters in Jammu. | Twitter

NEW DELHI: Panthers Party's chief patron Ankit Love has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing his complaint of the termite infestation at his party's headquarters in Jammu.

In a statement, he said the Prime Minister acted on his plea when told that the party's headquarter was located in a government property and so, as a landlord, the government has the responsibility to remove the large colonies of the termites.

Ankit said he had mentioned it to PM Modi, who called on him for condolences on the death of his father Bhim Singh. After Ankit's complaint, Modi acted promptly by ordering to seal the party office last week, to debug it completely and secure it in future.

Read Also
J&K: Bhim Singh's son takes over his Panthers Party to explore Lithium
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Menstrual leave: High time India introduces laws for women’s reproductive rights

Menstrual leave: High time India introduces laws for women’s reproductive rights

ON CAMERA: Firecrackers-laden e-rickshaw catches fire during Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater...

ON CAMERA: Firecrackers-laden e-rickshaw catches fire during Jagannath Shobha Yatra in Greater...

Western Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

Western Railway to attach AC First Class coach in Bandra- Barauni Avadh Express

PM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

PM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

Saffron North-East! Exit polls show BJP, allies sweeping Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland polls

Saffron North-East! Exit polls show BJP, allies sweeping Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland polls