PM's gesture makes Panthers Party's office in Jammu termite-free

Panthers Party's headquarters in Jammu. | Twitter

NEW DELHI: Panthers Party's chief patron Ankit Love has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing his complaint of the termite infestation at his party's headquarters in Jammu.

In a statement, he said the Prime Minister acted on his plea when told that the party's headquarter was located in a government property and so, as a landlord, the government has the responsibility to remove the large colonies of the termites.

Ankit said he had mentioned it to PM Modi, who called on him for condolences on the death of his father Bhim Singh. After Ankit's complaint, Modi acted promptly by ordering to seal the party office last week, to debug it completely and secure it in future.