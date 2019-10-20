PMC Banking Crisis: Woes continue as depositors fail to get their money back after a month

Anuradha Sen (61), a resident of Malviya Nagar in south Delhi, said she deposited Rs 15 lakh in the bank. "My livelihood is dependent on the interest from it," she said. Sen said she was also upset with the government for not doing enough to help the account holders get back their hard earned money.

"I am annoyed. We gave them a thumping majority not to put us in this crisis. If this continues, I am surely not going to vote in their favour next election," she said. Malviya Nagar resident Ravindra Kumar Jha (40), an interior designer by profession, said he was struggling to pay the school fees of his two children and manage the household expenses.

He said he has Rs 32 lakh deposits in his PMC Bank account but cannot access them. Jha also complained of blood pressure after the irregularities in the bank surfaced. "I have two school going kids. I need to manage their fees and household expenses. Recently, I met with an accident and I have not recovered yet. I never had a blood pressure problem, and now with each passing day, it is becoming difficult to survive in Delhi. Sometimes I feel like committing suicide.

"I had planned to start a new business this Navratri. Unfortunately, I deposited the surplus cash of Rs 4 lakh that I had kept for emergency. Now I feel so helpless. It is my hard-earned money," he said. M A Chaudhary, another businessman, said he has deposits of Rs 35 lakh in savings account and Rs 16 lakh in his current account but he is not able to access his money.

"A PMC Bank cheque issued to pay electricity bills bounced because no one would process it. I do not have money even to pay my quarterly GST," Chaudhary said. For several depositors, the PMC Bank scam has shattered their trust in the banking system.

Gurjyot Singh Keer (25) was eight when he first opened an account in the bank's Mulund west branch in northwest Mumbai under the 'Baal Bachat Yojana'. The lender has been central to the Keers, residents of Mulund west, and the family members have a deposit of over Rs 3 crore.

"I was in awe of the bank since my childhood. Our family always believed in cash and I fought with them saying depositing money in banks is good. Today, I am fighting for the same money stuck in the bank," 25-year-old Keer, who runs a coaching institute, said.

There has been a domino effect of the crisis, where the whole "circle of money" has stopped, he said. Students hailing from the Mulund area, a lot of whose families have accounts in the bank, are unable to pay their fees, Keer said, adding he is also not able to pay his teachers who are paid on a weekly basis as the money is stuck.

Twenty-four year-old Manali Narkar, a resident of Kanjurmarg in northwest Mumbai, said her family has been banking with the PMC since last 27 years. The biology teacher and her family have over Rs 28 lakh in accounts with the bank. It was the good service that made Narkar and her family continue with the bank, she said.

"I am losing my patience and money with every passing day. I have put all my hard earned money in the bank and this is what I get in the end. What wrong did I do that I am being made to beg for my own money?" 71-year-old Chand asked.