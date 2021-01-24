PM will keep promises: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Kokrajhar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord (BTR), inked a year ago, has initiated the process of ending insurgency in the northeast. Attacking the Congress, Shah said the grand old party had signed many agreements with different militant outfits in the past, but failed to keep the promises it made.

“I have come here to iterate PM Modi and the BJP are committed to fulfilling the clauses of the BTR Accord, which will pave the way for peace and development in the region. It marks the beginning of the end of insurgency in the region.

"As the Home Minister, and a representative of the PM, I assure you all the region (Bodoland) once witnessed killings, kidnappings and violence will emerge as the most developed part of Assam," Shah said.

The Congress, during its rule, could not quell violence and bring peace, "but it would not refrain from giving us advice", the top BJP leader said during his address here on the occasion of BTR Accord Day.

"I want to ask the Congress what did it do during its tenure to bring peace and development? The PM (Modi) makes promises and fulfils it. We have had enough of violence, now it is time for peace and development," he said.

Only the BJP, under the leadership of Modi, can make Assam corruption-free, terrorism-free and pollution- free, Shah maintained.

"In 20 years there was only bloodshed and 10,000 Assamese youths were killed by bullets fired by the Congress." Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP, Shah said if the party comes to power again, Assam will be "bullet-free, agitation-free and flood-free".

In J&K, "We abrogated Articles 370 and 35(A) to end insurgency once and for all, with many expressing apprehension it will lead to more bloodshed. Not a single bullet was fired during the recent panchayat election,” he said.

Similarly, the recent violence-free BTC polls, with 80% voter turnout, has proved those who created division and sowed poison to create rift between the Bodos and the non-Bodos have no place in the state. "The presence of all communities in today's rally is a befitting reply to the ones who had indulged in violence and bloodshed in the Bodo areas as the people here have proved that they are all children of Mother India," Shah insisted.