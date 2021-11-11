PM Narendra Modi welcomes US in International Solar Alliance, says it will strengthen grouping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the United States joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and said this will further strengthen the alliance in its shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet.

The United States on Wednesday became the 101st member country of the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA), as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry signed the ISA framework agreement to catalyse global energy transition through a solar-led approach.

"Wonderful news @ClimateEnvoy! I thank @POTUS and wholeheartedly welcome the USA to the @isolaralliance. This will further strengthen the Alliance in our shared quest of harnessing solar energy for a sustainable planet," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi's remarks came after special presidential envoy John Kerry said that America is pleased to join International Solar Alliance at COP26.

"Accelerating solar energy deployment globally is critical to keeping a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming within reach. The U.S. is pleased to join the @isolaralliance at #COP26. Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi and @byadavbjp for championing this important endeavor," the US envoy said in a tweet.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, "More power to solar! A very warm welcome to USA as it joins the International Solar Alliance at #COP26 today. With this, USA becomes the 101st country to sign the framework agreement of the @isolaralliance."

The launch of ISA was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President of France Francois Hollande on November 30 in 2015 at the 21st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP-21) in Paris, France.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 07:40 AM IST