PM Narendra Modi meets NSAs of seven countries – See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of seven nations -- Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The NSAs of the seven nations are in Delhi for the NSA-level dialogue on Afghanistan which took place earlier in the day. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval chaired the meeting, during which he said that the recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the region.

Chairing the meet, Doval in his opening remarks said it is time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

"We are meeting today to discuss matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country," Doval said.

"These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he said. The NSA hoped that the deliberations will be productive. "This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said.

"I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

Speaking at the regional NSAs meet, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, said that multilateral meetings of secretaries of the security council on the Afghan issue are an important format and helps to discuss the whole package of issues linked to the developing situation in Afghanistan at the highest level.

"It also helps to elaborate practical measures to counter challenges and threat emanation from Afghan territory," he said.

Patrushev noted the increased activity of international and regional stakeholders in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan at the meet said that the ongoing situation creates an extra risk of a surge in terrorism, drug trafficking and criminality as the border remains complicated.

The Taliban said it is optimistic about the meeting hosted by India.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, speaking at a press conference in Kabul referred to the meeting on Afghanistan and said the Islamic Emirate is optimistic about it, Tolo News reported.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 02:32 PM IST