PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal's Lumbini on ‘Buddha Purnima’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Lumbini in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti to further deepen the 'time-honoured' linkages between the two countries. PM Modi will arrive in Nepal on Monday at the invitation of Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

On Monday morning, the PM tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them."

India's ties with Nepal are "unparalleled", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a day ahead of his visit to Lumbini in the neighbouring country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. In a statement, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba after their "productive" discussions during the latter's visit to India last month.

The PM will also do the bhoomi poojan and lay the foundation stone of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage, being built at the initiative of the International Buddhist Confederation, New Delhi.

According to sources, the PM is expected to be in Lumbini between 10.30 am and 3.30 pm. The visit is focused on bringing soft power to the centrestage of India-Nepal relations while also marking India’s formal presence at the holy site that’s barely 10 km away from the border.

PM Modi will also be meeting his Nepalese counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba.

In a statement before his visit, the PM said, “I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.”

On arrival, Mr Modi, accompanied by Mr Deuba, will visit the Mayadevi Temple and attend a special prayer. Mr Modi will also light a butter lamp in front of the Ashokan Pillar, and water the Bodhi tree, gifted by him on his 2014 visit.

“I look forward to offering prayers at Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha’s birth,” Mr Modi said.

“Apart from visiting the holy Mayadevi Temple, I will be participating in ‘shilanyas’ ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone,” Mr Modi said.

There have been regular exchanges of high-level visits and official interactions between India and Nepal. In 2014, Prime Minister Modi visited Nepal twice - in August for a bilateral visit and in November for the SAARC Summit. The PM also paid a state visit to Nepal from May 11-12, 2018 and a two-day visit for the BIMSTEC summit in 2018 during August 30-31 the same year.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:37 AM IST