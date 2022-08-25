PM Narendra Modi to kick off several projects on 2-day Gujarat tour

PM Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving on a two-day Gujarat visit on Saturday and is expected to inaugurate a slew of projects for the State ahead of the December elections.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister’s first engagement will be to participate in the Khadi Utsav celebrations at the Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday. He is also expected to deliver a public address here.

The next day, on Sunday, Modi will attend an event organised by the Sarhad Dairy at the Kutch University around 10 a.m. and later lead a roadshow in Bhuj, the district headquarters,

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new processing and packaging unit of Sarhad Dairy and a conventional hall in Gandhidham.

Modi will welcome the arrival of Narmada dam waters at Modi Kuba village in Kutch district.

In a key event, he will inaugurate the Smritivan Memorial Project in Bhuj on Sunday. The memorial is a tribute to the people who lost their lives during the devastating Kutch earthquake on January 26, 2001, which claimed nearly 20,000 lives. Spread across 470 acres of land, the memorial has been built atop the Bhujiyo Dungar.

On the same evening, the Prime Minister will attend a function to mark the 40 years of Japanese car maker Suzuki in India in collaboration with Maruti. His last engagement will be announcements of multiple schemes and projects for Gujarat at the Mahatma Mandir conference hall in Gandhinagar.