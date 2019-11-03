PM Narendra Modi to attend ASEAN summit in Bangkok today

Bangkok [Thailand]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok on Saturday for a three-day visit to Thailand.

Prime Minister Modi has said that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome of RCEP negotiations and seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar. In an interview to Bangkok Post, the Prime Minister also said that a mutually beneficial RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership), in which all sides gain reasonably, is in the interest of India and of all partners in the negotiation.

"India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome from the ongoing RCEP negotiations. Its successful conclusion is in the interest of everyone involved. Hence, India seeks balance across goods, services and investments and also within each pillar."