Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:49 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi to address meet on seamless credit flow today

Photo Credit: AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the concluding session of the conference on 'Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth' on Thursday in New Delhi.

The conference is being organised by the Financial Services Department of the Union Finance Ministry.

Ministries, Banks, Financial institutions and Industry representatives will be participating in the conference. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:49 AM IST
